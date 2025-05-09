Crockett School Upset in District Six – Bradshaw Re-Elected

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) had two districts on the ballot for the May 3 elections – both close, with one candidate re-elected and one upset, after the votes were counted. District One incumbent Ansel Bradshaw was elected for another term, while challenger Brisa Frias beat incumbent Tieasia Tucker in District Six. The school recently named a new superintendent final candidate, with budgets, curriculum and state funding continuing to be important, pending issues.

Brisa Frias is the new Crockett ISD Board of Trustees District 6 board member, after beating incumbent Tieasia Tucker in the election.

In district one, Bradshaw was challenged by Virginia Cruz, withstanding the challenge as the final votes came in. Bradshaw kept the seat with 160 votes, while Cruz took 127, a 55-45% margin.

In district six Frias surprised many by her strong showing. Well known in the community for her work with children, she took 234 votes to Tucker’s 257.

All results are considered unofficial until formally canvassed by the entity holding the election.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]