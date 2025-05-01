James Gordon “Jamie” Bennett, age 67, of Pasadena, passed away Friday, April 25, 2025 at the Pasadena HCA Houston Hospital. Jamie was born September 5, 1957 in Nacogdoches to parents, Marion Glenn Bennett and Sarah Ann Vaughn Bennett. He was an electrician showing his work ethic in being honest and hard working. In his early life, he enjoyed various sports and throughout his life, fishing and hunting were his hobbies. Jamie was musically talented, playing the fiddle as well as other instruments.

He loved his wife, family and good friends, enjoying all the happiness and laughter they all shared.

Jamie is survived by wife, Barbara Morris Bennett of Pasadena; children, Joni Ryan and husband, Michael of Camden, Arkansas, James Bennett Jr. of Kentucky, Christy Michelle of Kentucky; and grandchildren; brothers, Paul Bennett and wife, Karen of Conroe, Marion Glenn “Bubba” Bennett, Jr. and wife, Pam of Magnolia; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by son, John Thomas Bennett; parents, Marion Glenn and Sarah Bennett.

Funeral services for Jamie Bennett were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at the New Energy Cemetery in Belott. Visitation was Tuesday from 10:30 to 12:00 p.m. prior to service.

Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com