Camp Street Blues Jam Event Saturday, April 26

HOUSTON COUNTY – The soulful sound of blues is set to fill the air in Crockett, as the 2025 Camp Street Blues Festival returns Saturday, April 26. Downtown Crockett Association (DCA) has lined up an exciting day’s events in the festival’s second year. This year’s all-day celebration promises a dynamic mix of music, community, and culture with a full lineup of seasoned artists and local talent performing across three stages.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with a walkable artist market and a variety of free kids’ activities. Young musicians will also get their moment in the spotlight during the High School Battle of the Bands, held from 10 a.m.-noon.

The musical festivities kick off at noon and stretch into the evening, with performances across the Main Stage, Bear Hall Patio Front Walk, and Camp Street Café.

Main Stage Highlights:

Kane Alvarado (3 p.m.) – A young phenom on the blues circuit, Alvarado brings an energetic blend of modern guitar mastery and traditional blues grit.

Xavier Shannon & The Taysha Experience (5 p.m.) – Known for their vibrant stage presence and Texas-rooted soul, this group fuses blues with funk, gospel, and Latin influences.

Allie Rae (7 p.m.) – A rising singer-songwriter with a velvet voice and honest storytelling, Rae draws on country, soul, and Americana traditions.

The Peterson Brothers (8 p.m.) – The beloved Texas duo brings a crowd-pleasing blend of blues, funk, and R&B, drawing comparisons to legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Lenny Kravitz.

Bear Hall Patio Front Walk:

Johnny Riley (12 p.m.) – A blues traditionalist, Riley is celebrated for his deep voice and harmonica-laced performances steeped in Delta soul.

Troy Seale (4 p.m.) – Known for his heartfelt lyricism and smooth guitar work, Seale brings a classic, soulful Americana sound to the festival.

Camp Street Café Stage:

Bruce Middleton (12 p.m.) – A seasoned bluesman with a weathered voice and a repertoire of heart-heavy tunes, Middleton is a local favorite.

Pipp Gillette & Lloyd Wright (1 p.m.) – This acoustic duo brings cowboy blues and folk traditions to life with authentic old-time instrumentation.

Charlie Barath & Hash Brown (2 p.m.) – A powerful harmonica-guitar pairing, this duo delivers foot-stomping blues with raw energy and a honky-tonk edge.

Tony Henry (6 p.m.) – With a voice that drips with emotion, Henry’s sound is a mix of blues, R&B, and gospel. His storytelling lyrics reflect the highs and lows of real life.

Activities for kids are free, with admission set at $20 for the concerts, and tickets can be purchased online via the QR code found on event materials, or at www.discovercrocketttx.com. With a blend of local charm and national-caliber talent, the Camp Street Blues Festival remains a highlight of the East Texas music calendar. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the shows on the main stage on camp street.

Whether you’re a lifelong blues enthusiast or just looking for a great Saturday out, Camp Street Blues promises something for everyone—from food and family fun to down-home music and soulful performances.

