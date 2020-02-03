Boudreaux Campbell to Compete in PBR Global Cup

Special to The Messenger

PUEBLO, Colo. – Ahead of the 2020 WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, Team USA Eagles coaches Justin McBride and J.W. Hart have announced their replacement for Cooper Davis.

Davis, the 2016 World Champion is currently sidelined for a minimum of three months due to a fractured neck sustained at the season-launch of the Unleash The Beast event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Davis’ now-vacant position will be filled by first-time Global Cup selection Boudreaux Campbell from Lovelady.

The fourth edition of the PBR Global Cup, the only nation vs. nation bull riding competition, will make its second stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on February 15-16. The new team tournament debuted in Edmonton, Alberta, in November 2017, visited Sydney, Australia, in June 2018, and most recently stopped in Arlington this past February.

An accomplished bull rider within the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), Campbell was crowned the 2017 Resistol Bull Riding Rookie of the Year while still in high school and the PRCA 2019 Reserve World Champion.

Now a three-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Campbell has begun to make a name for himself in the PBR in 2020.

After making his season debut on Jan. 4 during the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour in Jacksonville, Fla., Campbell found success the next weekend in Reno, Nev., placing fifth. Since then, Campbell has recorded a runner-up finish on the Velocity Tour in Denver on Jan. 15 and an 11th place result on the expansion series at the Portland Classic in Oregon three days later.

Newcomer Campbell will have a large vacancy to fill in replacing Davis, who has been one of the most consistent riders at three PBR Global Cups. Davis was an integral member of the Team USA contingent.

Davis initially sustained his Global Cup-sidelining injury, a fractured C6 vertebrae, at the season-launch of the Unleash The Beast event in New York City on Jan. 5. While the injury will not require surgery, it will prevent him from competing for at least three months.

With the injury replacements, the complete Team USA Eagles roster is: two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood; Matt Triplett; Dalton Kasel; six-time PRCA World Champion Sage Kimzey; Cody Teel; and Boudreaux Campbell (Lovelady, Texas)

Tickets for the 2020 WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy are on sale now and can be purchased at the AT&T Stadium Box Office, online at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com, or via the phone at (800) 732-1727.