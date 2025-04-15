Johnny Morris Minter, age 82, of Crockett passed away Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Tyler. Johnny was born February 20, 1943 in Houston to parents, William Morris Minter and Johnnie Edwina Minter. He graduated from Grapeland High School in 1961 then served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Johnny married Syble Reed in June of 1961 right out of high school and they built a loving life together with their three children. He worked as an electrician for Agrifos for many years until his retirement. Johnny and Syble especially enjoyed traveling with their camper seeing the country and meeting new people. He was currently a member of the San Pedro Baptist Church.

Johnny had attained a Black Belt in Martial Arts, ran in the Houston Marathon and qualified for the Boston Marathon which he ran and completed. Also he was a bicycle rider, riding in the MS150 from Houston to Austin several times. Johnny built a race car and raced on dirt tracks as well as go karts. He was a great mechanic working on lawnmowers, minibikes, old cars, to name a few.

Johnny is survived children, Barbara Minter, Wesley and Cindy Minter, Chris and Leah Minter; grandchildren, Michael Jackson and Shelby Rushing, Brooke Jackson and Dwayne Strange, Brennan and Shelby Minter, Shelby Minter and Paige Bowman, Christen Minter and Arcadio Arredondo, Jake and Madeline Minter; great-grandchildren, Brandie Jackson, J J Jackson, Christian Jackson, Aden Jackson, Benji Minter, Mercy Jackson, Jack Jack Minter, Warren Minter, Owen Rushing, and A B Arredondo. He was preceded in death his wife, Syble Minter; parents, Morris and Edwina Minter.

Funeral services for Johnny Morris Minter were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 12, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow in the Minter Family Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the San Pedro Baptist Church

