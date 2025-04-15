Garland “Wayne” Yargo, age 78 of Crockett, TX passed away on April 6, 2025, surrounded by family. Wayne was born on March 17, 1947, in Houston, Texas to Adolf Yargo and Martha Jones Yargo Medlin. Wayne was a devoted Christian, and his faith guided him throughout his life. His family was his greatest treasure, and he adored his children and grandchildren. His love for them was unwavering, and he took great pride in being their Pops and watching them grow, always eager to impart wisdom and share in their joys.

An avid outdoorsman, Wayne had a deep passion for hunting and fishing. In his younger years, he was a free spirit and spent many days roller skating, playing dominoes, participating in demolition derbies, and dancing at local dancehalls. Music was also a passion of his, playing the piano, guitar, and drums. Wayne was a jack of all trades. He worked as an offshore welder, tow truck driver, butcher, and truck driver. His hard work, dedication, and willingness to help others made him a friend to everyone he met and were some of the qualities that made him so beloved in the community. He was always willing to help those in need and donated to churches and charities near and far. He touched the lives of his family and friends with his warmth, generosity, and humor. Wayne will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of love, laughter, and faith will live on in the hearts of those closest to him.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 47 years, Terry Yargo; daughter, Tabitha Yargo; son, Kevin Yargo and wife, Ashton; special nephew and bonus son, Damien Stowe and wife, Tori; grandchildren, Austin and Coulter Yargo, Tinley and Bryson Stowe; sisters-in-law, Nancy Stowe, Robbie Goodson, Sheila Lawson, and Cherie Mooneyham and husband, David; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by father, Adolph Lee Yargo; mother, Martha Dell Jones Yargo Medlin; stepfather, Fletcher Medlin; brother, Cecil Ray “Butch” Yargo; father-in-law, Lonnie Ellis; mother-in-law, Bobbie Lou Cummings Ellis; brothers-in-law, Craig Lawson, Dana Goodson, Johnny Stowe, Sr.; nephews, Johnny Stowe, Jr. and Devon Stowe; niece, Sabrina Goodson Chapman.

Funeral services for Garland Wayne Yargo were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Visitation began prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment followed at the Jim English Cemetery.

