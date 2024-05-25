Ronnie Smoot (75) of Grapeland, TX, was born October 15, 1948 in Crockett, TX to Albert Smoot and Faye Platt.

He grew up on Lockout Road and Union Chapel Church. Ronnie graduated GISD in 1967. Later on in life, he also attended Diesel Tech School, to become a photographic memory exemplary mechanic. Ronnie was drafted to the US Army in 1966. He served Active Duty throughout 1967 till 1969, and then Ronnie had years of Reserved Duty. After Ronnie finished his duty he began trucking. He has worked for many companies throughout his life. Some of them include S&S Trucking Co; Boots & Coots Firefighting Equipment; Tejas Heavy Equipment Hauler & 50 years hauling Bar Joists. He worked in the trucking industry for 53 years. Ronnie made many lifelong friends. He was loved by everyone who met him and liked by most!

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Albert Brewer Smoot & w/Martha McGlothlin, Henry Platt & w/Virginia; parents, Albert Colquitt Smoot and Faye Nell Platt; brother in law, Donald McBroom; sister in law, Rita Galloway; father in law Sonny Stutts & w/Leona.

Left to continue his legacy is his wife of 37 years, Patti Smoot; sons, Ronnie Jo Smoot of Montgomery, TX and Cory Gene Smoot of Palestine, TX; daughters, Stephanie Alabdallah of Spring, TX and Gina Barreto of Houston, TX; step daughter, Leslie Goodnight Cox of Latexo, TX; brothers, Mike Smoot of Jefferson, TX; brothers in law, Ronnie Stutts & wife Ruby of Tyler, TX, Ricky Stutts and wife Becky of Magnolia, TX, Tom Galloway and wife Connie of Azle, TX; sister, Brenda Wells of Clarksville, TX; sister in law, Connie McBroom of Rusk, TX; and three(3) grandchildren, Patrick Taylor, Brandon Taylor, and Weston Goodnight.

Services for Mr. Smoot were held Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Denson Cemetery, Grapeland, TX. Rev. Brad Turlington (Harmony Church). Interment Denson Cemetery in Grapeland, TX

