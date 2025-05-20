Roy Murray, age 82, of Centerville passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025 at the Whitehall Nursing Center. Roy was born August 19, 1942 in Crockett to parents, Luther Murray and Ethel Hutcherson Murray. He worked for Borden’s Milk Distributor for 40 years and was well known as the “Borden’s Milk Man”. Roy was a member of the Kingdom Hall Jehovah Witness in Buffalo and loved working in his garden.

Roy is survived by son Michael Roy Murray of Centerville; daughter, Molly Wagner and husband, Josh of Montgomery; grandchildren, Dylan Wagner of Montgomery, Jacob Wagner of Montgomery, Connor Wagner of Montgomery; sisters, Margie Collins, Nelda Kramer; brothers-in-law, Charles Kerr, Joe Ubernosky; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by parents, Luther and Ethel Murray; brothers, Ray Murray, Jamie Murray, Dick Murray, Alvin Murray and Buddy Murray; sisters, Doris Marsh, Bonnie Kerr, Mary Ubernosky.

Funeral services for Roy Murray were at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 8, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at the Porter Springs Cemetery. Visitation was at 10:00 a.m. prior to service.

