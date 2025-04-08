Houston County Health Fair set Saturday, April 12 in Grapeland

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – A walk, a waltz, and a wealth of wellness information — Grapeland’s City Park is set to be the site of one of the most comprehensive and community-driven health events East Texas has seen this year.

On Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the park will host “Home Run to Health,” a free community health and wellness fair featuring a vibrant blend of live entertainment, health screenings, demonstrations, and family-friendly activities aimed at encouraging residents to live longer, healthier lives.

Described by organizers as a “must-attend for all ages,” the event is a collaborative effort between the City of Grapeland, Grapeland Senior Citizens’ Center, Grapeland Noon Lions Club and the Little White Church. The overarching message? Wellness is a community goal—and it can be fun.

The event features an impressive array of performers, beginning with the Grapeland ISD band playing the National Anthem. The show will also feature Noelia Sheppard, who recently graced the stage at Carnegie Hall and is set to perform in Australia this summer. Also appearing is Jeremy Jimenez, known for his soulful gospel vocals, and guitarist Barry McKenna, described as a “must-see” musical talent. Local favorite Keith “Bubba” Skidmore, part of a well-known musical family, will entertain as the event’s DJ.

Booths and exhibits will run throughout the day, offering attendees access to vision and health screenings, CPR practice sessions, and first aid education. Organizations such as Dr. Gold’s Eye Clinic, The Lighthouse of Tyler for the Blind, and Adventure CPR will be present to connect residents with valuable health resources.

Children can enjoy bicycle safety games, fire safety demos, and a close-up look at a medical airlift helicopter, while adults can explore nutrition tips, gardening for longevity, and emergency preparedness with ham radio operators and first responders.

One of the fair’s standout opportunities is the chance to learn how to live to 100 through wellness tips and lifestyle strategies—backed by expert-led demonstrations and resource guides.

Multiple exercise demonstrations—including chair-based workouts and line dancing for memory development—will be held throughout the day. A Walk-A-Thon and a relaxing after-lunch stroll will spotlight the health benefits of movement in daily life. To keep spirits and energy high, the fair will provide a free pinto bean and cornbread lunch, along with plenty of giveaways and a 50/50 fundraiser.

“Home Run to Health” is made possible by the support of several sponsors, including Houston County Electric Co-op, Dominion Bank, Prosperity Bank, and Texas Farm Bureau (David Jeffus). Additional backing comes from Grapeland Lions Club, the Grapeland Garden Club, the Historical Little White Church, and many more.

Should weather dampen the outdoor plans, the event will move to the Grapeland Gym on North Main, ensuring the day’s mission continues, rain or shine.

For more information, residents can contact organizer Balis Dailey at 936-204-0918.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]