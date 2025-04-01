No services are planned for Charles Bradford Lee, 77, of Ledbetter, Texas.

Charles Bradford Lee was born on July 21, 1947 in Many, Louisiana to Charles and Charlie Fay (Mullins) Lee. After graduating high school, Charles enlisted in the United States Air Force. He received the rank of Sergeant and was Honorably Discharged on March 7, 1969. He married Laurie Nicholls on November 24, 1983 in Bedford, Texas. Charles was blessed with three children, Charles, Kelli, and Shon. He worked for Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railroad as a Railroad Signal Maintainer for the rest of his career. Charles loved playing the electric guitar and composing songs. His style of music was very broad, but he always came back to rock. He enjoyed building and tinkering with his cars but most of all Charles loved spending time with his family.

Charles passed away the morning of March 3, 2025 at his home in Ledbetter with his wife and sister by his side.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Charlie Fay Lee; brother, David Lee; sister, Cynthia Lee and aunt, Imogene Cook.

Charles is survived by his wife, Laurie Lee of Ledbetter; three children, Charles Andrew Lee and wife Tonya of Watauga, Kelli McCoy of Ledbetter, and Shon McCoy and wife Jackie of Ledbetter; four grandchildren, Courtney Lee of Watauga, Madison McCoy of Ledbetter, Mason McCoy of Carmine, and Katlynn McCoy of Carmine; sister Lindy Larson and husband John of Midland as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.

Arrangements by Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.