It’s Not The Same… Thankfully!

Written by Katie Bradshaw

[email protected]

Some songs have an undeniable ability to set the tone for the day ahead, and Harry Styles’ As It Was is one of them. The lead single from his 2022 album Harry’s House is more than just a chart-topping hit—it’s an upbeat, energizing track that blends nostalgia with modern pop, making it the perfect soundtrack to jumpstart your morning.

From the first note, As It Was creates an instant feeling of movement. The fast-paced synth beat and shimmering guitar riffs evoke the sound of 1980s new wave. This infectious rhythm makes it hard to resist tapping your foot—or, if you’re feeling bold, dancing around your kitchen while making coffee.

The song’s lively tempo is a welcome contrast to groggy mornings, giving listeners an immediate energy boost. Whether you’re heading out for a morning run, commuting to work or just trying to shake off sleep, As It Was delivers the perfect dose of motivation.

Lyrically, As It Was carries an undercurrent of longing and change, but the production keeps it feeling light and optimistic. The contrast between melancholic lyrics and an upbeat melody gives the song emotional depth without weighing it down—ideal for a morning listen when you want to feel both reflective and refreshed.

Lines like “You know it’s not the same as it was” tap into universal themes of change and growth. Rather than dwelling in the past, the song embraces movement, making it the perfect reminder that each morning is a new opportunity to start fresh.

Studies have shown that music can influence mood, energy levels, and productivity. Songs with a mid-to-fast tempo and positive melodies are particularly effective at boosting motivation. With its vibrant sound, As It Was fits right into the category of feel-good music that helps shake off sluggishness and set an upbeat tone for the day.

Beyond its tempo and melody, the song’s familiarity plays a role in its effectiveness. Since its release, As It Was has become a global anthem, topping charts and playing in everything from coffee shops to fitness classes. That sense of recognition and comfort adds to its uplifting effect, making it a reliable go-to for a morning boost.

The best morning songs are versatile, and As It Was fits effortlessly into different routines. It’s energetic enough to serve as the perfect wake-up alarm, yet light enough to play in the background while easing into the day. Whether you prefer a slow morning with coffee and reflection or an active start with a workout, this song adapts to the mood.

Spring mornings, fresh starts and moments of transition all align with the energy of As It Was. Its lyrics, melody and infectious beat create a feeling of renewal, making it a powerful way to embrace whatever the day holds.

So, the next time you need a little extra motivation to get out of bed, press play on As It Was—and let Harry Styles’ signature sound set the perfect tone for the day ahead.