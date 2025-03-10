Latexo Softball Signs Two to Colleges

By Cutter Nicholas

Latexo High School Student Reporter

LATEXO – A college signing ceremony was held Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Latexo High School Gym for Katy Allen and Lauren Woodard, two young ladies who have dedicated their school careers to becoming excellent softball players, surrounded by family, as they signed to become student-athletes. Now, both are taking the next step in their careers.

Katy is set to play at Bossier Parish Community College, located in Bossier, LA. Located a few hours away, this college experience is a great combination of community, and independence for Katy. Lauren is heading to Central Baptist College, a college located in the Ozark’s of Arkansas. Located six hours away, Lauren is prepared to join their small-knit community, whilst still acquiring that taste of home.

Though they will be on separate adventures, their shared passion for softball is relentless. Both Katy and Lauren discovered their passion for softball at a very early age, with strong family support guiding them along the way.

“I started playing when I was probably three or four, on a team coached by my dad,” Lauren said. “I always enjoyed pitching, and I loved being in the middle of everything.”

Katy’s experience was similar.

“I knew I wanted to play college softball since I was about eight,” she said. “It’s been my goal for as long as I can remember.”

The decision to commit to a college program is never easy, but both athletes felt an immediate connection with their schools. For Lauren, Central Baptist College offered the perfect mix of athletics, academics, and faith.

“Whenever I went up there on my visit, it just felt like home,” she explained. “The community was so welcoming, and the team was like a family. I also loved that it’s a Christian college, where faith is a big part of the atmosphere.”

For Katy, Bossier Parish offered a great mix of teamwork, great coaching, and a pleasant environment.

“I’ve known since my sophomore year that Bossier was where I wanted to go,” she said. “I had teammates who played there and loved it, the coaches are like family, they care about you as a person, not just as a player.”

Both ladies are eager to take on the challenges of softball while adjusting to life away from home.

“I think how excited I am outweighs any nervousness,” Lauren said. “I’m ready for new experiences, new friendships, and to grow as both a player and a person.”

Katy, who describes herself as independent, shares the same mindset.

“I don’t think I’ll miss home as much as people expect,” she said with a laugh. “I’m ready for the adventure.”

Though softball is a large focus now both athletes have their sights set on the future. Interestingly, they both plan to pursue careers in physical therapy.

“I plan to major in Kinesiology and work towards my physical therapy degree. “ Lauren noted.

Katy, who plans to attend Texas A&M University after Bossier Parish, shares the same goal.

“I want to major in PTA, which is a general science that helps me work toward becoming a physical therapist,” Katy noted.

While these young athletes may be embarking on separate college journeys, their deep passion for softball remains strong.

These young ladies have truly put in countless hours of work towards their goal of becoming amazing student-athletes. I myself have seen first-hand how much work they put into softball with practice, tournaments and being a great player and person on and off the field. While they will certainly carry a piece of Houston County with them in their hearts’ wherever they go, there’s no doubt these ladies are excited to embark on the next chapter of their lives.