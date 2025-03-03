Crockett ISD Names Lone Finalist for Superintendent

By Kelly Nicol

Messenger Publisher

CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District’s Board of Trustees named Damenion Miller as the lone finalist in their search for a new superintendent of schools on Monday, Feb. 24.

Miller, an accomplished educational leader, brings a wealth of experience in operations, curriculum development, and financial management, having successfully led the Winona Independent School District (WISD) through significant challenges.

Miller’s tenure at Winona ISD has been marked by resilience and strategic vision, particularly in navigating natural disasters such as tornadoes and ice storms. Under his leadership, the district has achieved critical infrastructure improvements, ensuring the safety and continuity of operations. Notable projects include repairs to the lift station and enhancements to the flooring at the junior high campus, reflecting Miller’s commitment to cost-effective solutions without sacrificing quality.

In terms of curriculum, Miller has emphasized academic excellence, leading Winona ISD to its highest academic rating in 20 years and securing distinctions across all campuses. He has implemented strategic initiatives like vertical alignment meetings for reading and math, utilizing MAP assessments to drive instruction and promote student growth. His leadership has garnered national recognition, making Winona ISD a NIET (National Finalist and Foundation Award) winner.

Miller’s financial abilities have been pivotal in navigating the district’s fiscal challenges. He successfully passed a $13.5 million bond during difficult times and addressed a $3 million budget shortfall while maintaining educational quality. His proactive budgeting strategies have resulted in an increased fund balance for three consecutive years, allowing for investments in after-school programs, staff salaries, and healthcare benefits.

During his time at Winona ISD, Miller has led a community-wide strategic planning process involving over 300 participants, focusing on innovative learning and preparing future-ready students. His initiatives have included the development of a comprehensive communication plan and the launch of a STEM pathway at the high school, further enhancing educational opportunities for students.

After the Crockett ISD Board of Trustees named Miller the lone finalist Monday, Feb. 24, Wilson addressed the crowd.

“I am born and raised in Palestine, Texas and I was coached by a legendary coach from Crockett and I remember one of the first people he introduced me to was Eugene Lockhart, who came when I was a seventh grader. I didn’t actually play football before then, but started playing ball based off his inspiration right here from the Crockett Bulldogs and from there my career to has taken off. I’m so excited for this opportunity, the board has been wonderful,” Miller said. “I really enjoy helping here, and I look forward to being here and to return to Crockett, and take them back to where they want to be and give every single child an opportunity to be whatever they would like to be in life, because that’s what it’s all about — is giving kids that opportunity. Again, I’d like to say I’m so excited. Thank you guys so much for your support and I look forward to working with each and everyone of you. Thank you.”

Crockett ISD Board of Trustees President Karen Norman expressed enthusiasm for Miller’s appointment.

“We are very excited to have Mr. Miller and look forward to working with him to make Crockett ISD the best it can be,” Norman said.

As the lone finalist, Miller’s appointment is subject to a 21-day waiting period, after which he is expected to officially assume his role.