Marina Chili Cook-Off and Bingo This Weekend

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – There are several ways of starting an argument with us friendly Texans. First, don’t mess with Texas. Remember to remember the Alamo. And ask any group of Texans about their favorite recipe for chili – and you will get a debate as spicy as some of that chili, itself. From deer meat to the classic question of beans or no beans, we take our chili serious around here and several local cooks are simmering up some soul-warming bowls of it for the chili cook-off set for this weekend at Crockett Lakefront RV Resort and Marina.

Rachael and Ben Strickland have been working with RV parks for the seven years they have been active as RV’ers. Since September, they have been the property managers at the marina and decided to hold the chili and cornbread cook-off, something which they have had much success with in the past.

“We love the small-town feel of Crockett and how everyone supports each other,” Rachael said. “We’ve gotten to know quite a few of our neighbors and we continue to get know people and it’s been a true blessing.”

The event is not a fundraiser and all of the money raised will go back to the winners of both the Friday night bingo and the Saturday cook-off.

The fun begins Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse with bingo costing $3 per card. All of the money goes into the pot and will go back to the winners.

Saturday will see the official judging for both chili and cornbread begin at 4 p.m., with setup beginning at 2 p.m. There will be official judging and a people’s choice award, with fees going to the winners, along with aprons and wooden spoons for the chefs to mark their victory. There is an entry fee of $20 per chili and $10 per cornbread. Those not wishing to cook but just give the chili a try can buy a ticket for $5, with entry set for 4:30. Later that night, Jesse Loving will play music for chiefs and chili tasters alike.

Sam and Deborah Jones are planning to enter the contest and they opted for chili with beans, hoping to entice tasters with a fuller chili, one that “sticks to the ribs.”

Rachael also prefers her chili with beans, but said she loves any kind and there are no rules to the type of chili which can be entered into the contest.

“People love to play around with all different kinds of proteins in their chili,” Rachael said. “Deer meat, chicken – some people even like to do steak. We’ve seen chili with beans and no beans; even vegetarian chili with only beans. It’s always fun to see people get creative and make their favorite chilis.”

The weather forecast calls for a clear and cool Saturday evening – perfect for some chili that sticks to the ribs, be it with or without beans.

Time is running out, but last-minute entries may still be available. Contact the marina at 936-544-8466.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]