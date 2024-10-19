Community Bell Choir Still Warming Hearts

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Almost 50 years after its creation, the Community Bell Choir is still jingling and jangling its way into Houston County hearts, as it continues its tradition of music, fellowship and talent.

No one knows who purchased the bells for the original bell choir at the First Presbyterian Church in Crockett back in 1974. There is just a faded record, noting “friends” had purchased the bells. The choir became a hit, forming an integral part of the church’s music, according to Tammy Smith Anderson, Church Administrator. One of her tasks – and one she takes pride in – is conserving and consulting those old records.

“It almost makes me cry, because I’ve been here 58 years, and when I look in the file cabinets in my office at the onion-skin paper and the history – this church has been here almost 170 years now,” an emotional Anderson said.

You had to go to the church to enjoy the bell choir for most of those years, until member Patty Meyer turned the choir into a community choir about 17 years ago. The group could both accept members from outside the church and travel to share the joy with others.

Anderson admits it’s getting more and more difficult to find younger members to join – something almost every church in the area struggles with. She said there are still bell clinics and publications dedicated to the art, helping to keep it alive.

“In Kerrville, there are even bell repairmen. There’s a little company and they go around, and I can call them when we need repairs done.”

Once the choir began to travel to entertain, they discover a new problem. Those bells, especially the bigger ones, are large and heavy, needing trucks and much planning to get them around the county. Lugging enough of the bells for the more than a dozen members became a logistical nightmare, causing Anderson to form a special quartet last year, perfect for a quick performance.

The quartet will be playing November 12 and December 16 at the “Little White Church” in Grapeland, and will again grace the courthouse steps at Downtown Crockett Association’s downtown Christmas lighting ceremony.

Anderson teared up when going through some of her notes about the history of the group, noting some of the handwriting comes from those who have passed on. She noted someday someone will look over the many notes she is collecting, surely with the same reverence and respect. Another generation keeping traditions alive, striving to pass them on a little better than they received them.

“People get emotional when they hear us play. We have such a following. I will see people at the grocery store, doctor’s office or post office and people recognize me from the bell choir,” Anderson said.

The group will also host a Thanksgiving service Nov. 20, bringing other churches in to eat, worship and enjoy the choir, another way the historical church is having an oversized impact in the community.

As the group gathered to practice on this warm Tuesday evening, the bells began to hum and bounce and echo off the old sanctuary on East Goliad downtown. It was this week, but the sound was timeless, dripping with history, culture – and to this reporter’s ears – Christmas.

The group is always open to new members, new places to practice their art and make sure it does not die out, like so many other of our cherished traditions. To find out more, contact Tammy Smith Anderson at First Presbyterian Church at (936) 544-2668.

