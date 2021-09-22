Can You Hear Me Now?

Crockett City Council Nixes Cell Tower

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett City Council met in a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening, Sept. 20 highlighted by a discussion on a specific use permit for a cell tower.

The meeting was called to order by Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher at 6 pm, and after taking care of routine matters, Dr. Fisher opened a public hearing on a request for a specific use permit from SC Maxwell & Son, LLC to erect a communications tower at 506 N. 4th Street.

Councilman Gene Caldwell remarked he thought the tower was in a bad location.

The mayor informed the council she had a report from the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee which “… recommended disapproval of the permit because of safety and negative impact on the area.”

After the mayor closed the public hearing, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh made a motion to deny the issuance of the specific use permit. The motion was seconded and passed by unanimous consent.

The only Crockett resident to speak for or against the matter was former Municipal Judge Mo Amjad, who expressed he was against the tower in its proposed location.

Prior to the cell tower discussion, Dr. Fisher reminded everyone in attendance about the ever-growing threat of COVID-19.

“I would like to remind you that COVID is still amongst us and it is getting closer to home,” she said. “It is affecting all of our lives. One thing we can do is join together in prayer for those whose lives have been touched and for the safety of our city.”

In other matters brought before the council:

The minutes from the Aug. 16 meeting were approved

Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith reported the police department received 348 calls for service during the month of August which resulted in 32 arrests. There were 232 traffic citations issued and 67 police reports filed.

Crockett Fire Chief Jason Frizzell reported the fire department responded to 37 total calls during the month of August. Of the 37 calls, Frizzell reported 29 were in the city of Crockett while eight were in the county. There was one structure fire in the city, resulting in two fatalities. Frizzell also reported there was one structure fire in the county.

A resolution and agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation for the temporary closure of the state right-of-way for Christmas in Crockett was approved by the council.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.