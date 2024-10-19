48th Annual Salmon Lake Bluegrass Festival This Week

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The 48th annual Bluegrass Festival in Salmon Lake Park kicks off this week, with a schedule packed with events beginning Monday, Oct. 21. Event organizer Julie Tucker said this was a new date for the event, which usually takes place over Labor Day weekend, in order to take advantage of the cooler temperatures.

While the heart of the event will always be the concerts from Thursday-Saturday, the event kicks off Monday, with events every day, from food and fun to music lessons, creating not only an event, but a destination for bluegrass lovers from near and far.

Monday kicks off with a 9 a.m. talk from speaker and author Jared Dodd, “Why the government needs Christianity,” and a 7 p.m. movie and ice cream event. Tuesday will be another talk from Dodd at 9 a.m., “How grandparents change the world”, and that evening at 6 p.m. will be the always popular Banjo Bingo.

Wednesday is always one of the most anticipated days, with music workshops running throughout the day, where you can hone your skills on the must-haves of bluegrass music: guitar, mandolin, fiddle, banjo and bass. A potluck dinner is set for 5 p.m., with a 6:30 p.m. golf cart and pooch parade, before the 7 p.m. open mic night, complete with backing band.

Thursday and Friday begin with an 8:30 a.m. devotional, with coffee and donuts Friday morning, provided by Grapeland Chamber of Commerce. Dodd will be back Saturday morning at 10 a.m., with his talk, “How to think like a Christian.”

The music set for Thursday-Saturday is as good as bluegrass music gets, with popular acts to up and comers, local and regional groups and those who have hit the bigger time from other parts of the country. Tucker recruits and vets the groups herself, making sure the content is classic, family-friendly fare, just right for a cool autumn day at Salmon Lake Park.

There are many acts again this year, including The Grascals, Purple Hulls, Rusell Moore and Third Time Out, Lizzy Roy and Lizzy Show, Karl Shiflett, Caroline Owens and Charla Freeland Band. Other acts not to miss are The Tablers, Grass Burs, Turkey Track Band, Spring Street and The Marksmen, among others.

Tickets for the weekend are $70 plus tax, with one-day tickets running $25 each. While the activities earlier in the week are free, you must have a music ticket in order to attend. No alcohol or smoking are allowed during the event. There is plenty of room to camp out for the week, with weekly discounts available. Children under 15 are free, with parent.

Several musical instruments will also be given away in a drawing this year, including a mandolin, guitar and fiddle. Caps, shirts and other goodies will also be on sale.

For more information, contact Salmon Lake Park at (936) 687-2594.

As bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs once said, “Maybe you’re going to a concert thinking you’re not going to hear anything but music. But you may walk away from there with an answer to a problem that you’re carrying around with you that you didn’t think you were going to hear about.”

