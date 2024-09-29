Grapeland PD Taking Meth Off the Street

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Grapeland Police Department (GPD) have been busy lately, removing narcotics from the street and confiscating the narcotics in their possession. In a statement released by GPD Chief Dale Linebaugh:

“On Wednesday, Sept. 11 at approximately 5:07 p.m., GPD along with deputies from Houston County and Officers from Crockett PD, served a felony warrant for probation violation on a possession charge on Harold Shepherd (12/06/1973) at 11110 US Highway 287 N (Harold’s Tire Shop). The warrant execution led to a search warrant of the property. A search of the property revealed over 200 grams of methamphetamines, prescribed medication, drug paraphernalia and two firearms. Shepherd was booked into the Houston County jail for his outstanding warrant and charged with first degree felony manufacture and deliver, felon in possession of firearm and possession of dangerous drugs. The ongoing investigation will lead to more warrant arrests in the future. Community support and support from Darling and Nucor has helped get the k9 program going which played a big part in this operation.”

Shepherd remains in custody as of press time, being held on a total of $40,000 in bonds.

Shepherd’s arrest was actually the second time GPD struck last week, leading to another arrest for narcotics possession.

“On Wednesday, Sept. 4, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Officer Jenkins responded to 512

Redbud in reference to a disturbance between mother and son. Jessee Lee

Meredith, 12/03/1990, was seen walking at Redbud and Olive,” Linebaugh said in a statement. “Officers made contact with Meredith and patted his outer clothing for weapons, with no weapons found. After asking if officers could search his property, a

consensual search of a crown royal bag was done, revealing an empty clear

bag with white crystal-like residue in the corners. Meredith was asked if he

had anything else on him and he pulled out a clear bag containing a white

crystal-like substance. Meredith was arrested for and booked into the Houston County Jail.”

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

