Crockett Woman Arrested for DUI After Crash With Pedestrian

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – 69-year-old resident Lavern Jones Taylor was arrested for intoxicated assault with a vehicle and driving with an invalid driver’s license after she was allegedly involved with a crash Thursday, Aug. 1 with a local woman on a riding mower.

According to arrest reports obtained by The Messenger, Crockett Police Department (CPD) Officer Cameron Dickey heard the fire department dispatched to an accident on East Bowie Ave. near Frye St. in Crockett. Upon arrival, Dickey witnessed a riding lawnmower and a maroon vehicle in one of the lanes of traffic.

Approaching the lawnmower, Dickey reported he saw a woman lying on the ground in severe pain, with several obvious injuries, who was quickly treated by CFD (Crockett Fire Department) personnel and emergency medical staff, and was taken from the scene for treatment. Dickey said he was approached by Taylor, who admitted she had been driving the maroon vehicle. Dickey reported he noticed a strong smell of marijuana fromTaylor, who told Dickey she was on her way to visit family and was aware she had struck the victim.

Another CPD officer reported he had interviewed a witness who had been driving his car behind the victim, in order to keep her safe from traffic when the lawnmower died. The witness claimed he pulled over on the other side of the road to assist, and then heard the crash, although he did not see it happen. On scene analysis led officers to suspect Taylor may have left her lane and stuck the victim in the other lane of the street.

Taylor

Dickey initiated a field sobriety test, saying he noticed Taylor seemed distracted during the test of her eyes and noted she was unable to keep her balance during a “walk and turn test,” making several mistakes during the test. Taylor allegedly admitted to consuming a small amount of beer and marijuana at a friend’s house. Taylor claimed she was also on several medications for various ailments, when Dickey ran her information and discovered she was driving on an invalid license.

Taylor refused to give a blood sample to test intoxication levels, signing a document, officially refusing the test. Taylor was then transported to Houston County Jail, where Dickey obtained a blood search warrant, transporting Taylor to Mid-Coast Medical in Crockett, before being returned to jail. As of press time, there is no official word and what, if any, results were obtained from the test.

Intoxicated assault is a third degree felony and Taylor was given a $30,000 bond by Houston County Justice of the Peace Mike McCreight. McCreight also gave Taylor a $5,000 bond for driving without a valid license. Taylor remains in jail on these charges.

Sources did confirm the victim is still in a Tyler hospital, where she was said to be receiving treatment for multiple bone fractures.

All suspects are presumed innocent until declared guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]