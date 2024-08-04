Buses and Kiddos Soon Hit the Streets As Schools Start

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – With the implementation of four-day-weeks in most of the county’s school districts, the summer months were compressed, leading to a return to school in mid to late August for most of local students.

Local schools are set to begin:

Crockett ISD: Thursday, Aug. 8

Grapeland ISD: Thursday, Aug. 8

Latexo ISD: Monday, Aug. 5

Kennard ISD: Thursday, Aug. 8

Lovelady ISD: Wednesday, Aug. 14

Elkhart ISD: Monday, Aug. 5

Slocum ISD: Tuesday, Aug. 6

Tax-free weekend will hit late this year for many parents in our area, where many school supplies will be exempt from state sales tax and is set for Aug. 9-11, well after most local schools start.

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released some reminders for drivers to keep their eyes out for school buses, school zones and kids moving to, from and around schools:

Driving in School Zones

-Stay alert to new traffic patterns around schools that may have changed since last school year.

-Put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

-Stop and yield for people in crosswalks.

-Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.

-Drop off and pick up children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of a road.

-Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

-Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

Drivers Sharing the Road with School Buses

-Follow at a safe distance, keeping in mind that school buses make frequent stops.

-Always stay alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.

-Stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus, unless you are traveling on the opposite side of a divided highway from the school bus. If traveling the same direction as the school bus, stop and continue your trip once the bus has moved, the flashing lights stop flashing, or the bus driver signals to pass.

-First offense violations can lead to a fine of up to $1,250.

Children Walking or Biking to School

-Use sidewalks. If there’s not a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic.

-Cross the street only at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right, and left again before proceeding.

-Always obey crossing guards.

-Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.

-Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked vehicles.

-Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

-Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

-Follow all traffic rules, signs, and signals.

Likewise, the American Red Cross has issued pointers to make sure our young ones are safe and ready to get back to class:

If your student is younger or going to school for the first time, teach them:

-Their phone number, address, how to get in touch with their parents at work, how to get in touch with another trusted adult and how to dial 911.

-Not to talk to strangers or accept rides from someone they don’t know.

If your child walks to school, teach them to:

-Walk on the sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic.

-Stop and look left, right and left again to see if cars are coming.

-Cross the street at the corner, obey traffic signals and stay in the crosswalk.

-Never run out into the street or cross between parked cars.

If your student takes the bus to school, teach them to:

-Get to their bus stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus to arrive.

-Board the bus only after it has come to a complete stop and the driver or attendant has instructed them to get on. And only board their bus, never an alternate one.

-Stay in clear view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.

If your student rides their bike to school, teach them to:

-Always wear a helmet.

-Ride on the right in the same direction as the traffic is going.

If you drive your child to school, teach them to:

-Always wear a seat belt. Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly (typically for children ages 8-12 and over 4’9”), and ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.

If you have a teenager driving to school, make sure they:

-Use seat belts.

-Don’t use their cell phone to text or make calls and avoid eating or drinking while driving.

If you are considering getting your student a cell phone:

-Download the free Red Cross First Aid and Emergency apps to give them access to first aid tips for common emergencies and real-time weather alerts. Find the apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

If your student is joining a sports team, make sure they:

-Wear protective gear, such as helmets, protective pads, etc.

-Warm up and cool down.

-Watch out for others.

-Know the location of the closest first aid kit and AED.

Welcome back to our great teachers, administrator, parents, and of course, our local students. It’s time to study hard, play hard and get ready for the future, as another school year begins.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]