GHS Cheer Squad Recognized by Board

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Independent School District Board of Trustees met in a regular meeting held on Monday, Feb. 10 highlighted by recognition of the GHS Cheer Squad who recently returned from the UIL Spirit State Championships in Fort Worth.

“We have invited our cheer squad here tonight to honor them,” Grapeland ISD Superintendent Don Jackson said.

“We have seen a great improvement in cheer and involvement in cheer. We love the way you take pride in your craft. I was there the first year at UIL and the second year. I saw the improvements y’all made. We wanted to make the finals really bad, but I’m not a judge. We just want to thank you for being leaders in our school. Thank you for starting something great that will continue,” Jackson said.

He said he had received several suggestions from the cheer squad including one which said next year we need to act like we are going to make the finals. The superintendent explained the squad showed up at the preliminary competition with all their luggage, rather than leaving it in a hotel room with the confidence they would be there to compete in the finals.

Cheer Sponsor Jenny Driskell added, “These girls have worked really hard this year and they have gone through a lot of struggles but they have united. I am really proud of each one of them.”

Board Vice-President Melissa Cobb also expressed her appreciation for the cheer squad.

“They are a wonderful group of girls. They are very encouraging to one another. They all know their own strengths and each one of them picks up where there might be a weakness.. The big thing about this group, they are not just leaders on the courtside or on the football field, they are also leaders in their school. They are leaders in their school work. They get it in and their grades show that,” Cobb said.

In other matters brought before the board:

A resolution with the Region 6 ESC concerning the Epic 6 Purchasing Cooperative was adopted by the trustees.

The 2020-2021 School calendar was approved by the board.

Discussions on the GISD Financial Planning Committee and GISD Facility Improvemnet Plan were held, but no action was taken.

Consent Agenda items were approved.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.