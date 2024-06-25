PWFAA Sleeping Beauty Auditions Monday 

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Piney Woods Fine Arts Association (PWFAA) is once again teaming up with Missoula Children’s Theater for their production of “Sleeping Beauty,” with auditions set for Monday, June 24.

Each June the Missoula Children’s Theatre visits Crockett to produce one of their original productions. A MCT tour team arrives Crockett in their “little red truck” loaded with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up – everything it takes to put on a play…except the cast.

The team holds an open audition and casts 50-60 local students (students entering second grade through twelfth grade) to perform in the production. The show is rehearsed throughout the week and a public performance is presented at the end of the week on Saturday.

PWFAA receives monetary assistance from local donors and organizations, allowing them to provide this experience to the kids for free and is one of the only organizations that does not charge kids to participate in the Missoula Children’s Theatre camp.

According to PWFAA, there are parts for shy kids, outgoing kids, those looking to act professionally and those wanting to try something new and break out of their shell.

The auditions are set for Monday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at the Crockett Convention Center. The production of the play is set for Saturday, June 29 at 2 p.m. Sign-up forms can be found on the website, www.pwfaa.org, or by contacting PWFAA at 936-544-4276.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]