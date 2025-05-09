Incumbents Ousted in Grapeland School Elections

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Amidst the voluntary retirement of Grapeland Independent School District (GISD) Superintendent and the naming of an interim, interest in the two races for GISD school board was high. In the end, both incumbents lost their seats, showing Grapeland voters looking for change in direction. Finding what change specifically, and which direction voters want the district go, will now be the job of the two challengers who won new positions, Brandon Bridges and Ashley Owens.

Brandon Bridges (seen here at the recent candidate forum held by The Messenger) along with Ashley Owens were elected as new members to the GISD board of trustees

Bridges was challenging incumbent Chance Huff in position six, winning the race conformably with 303 votes to Huff’s 71. In position seven, Ashley Owens sought to take that seat from incumbent Timothy Howard, Sr, and succeeded, with the final vote tally of 244 to Howard’s 128.

Owens was traveling and unable to respond for comment, but Bridges told The Messenger he was ready to take on the task entrusted to him by the voters.

“I am absolutely excited to serve the Grapeland Independent School District. I am grateful for all of the support the community has shown, and certainly appreciate everyone who voted,” Bridges said. “Also importantly, I would like to thank former school board trustees Mr. Huff and Mr. Howard for their dedication to our school as well. They both give a a ton of personal time to the District, and I believe they should have our gratitude. Go Sandies!”

All results are considered unofficial until formally canvassed by the entity holding the election.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]