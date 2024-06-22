New Details Emerge in Capital Murder Case

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – As reported recently in The Messenger, Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) was able to quickly apprehend a suspect, alleged to have a connection to the recent disappearance and murder of Crockett resident Patrick Jerome White, Sr. The arrest report was released, giving new and shocking details behind the crime and the suspect involved.

HCSO deputies were contacted June 4 to perform a welfare check on White, after his family members had not heard from him and were concerned. With no one in sight and no one answering the door, the call was inconclusive. Called out again the following day, HCSO deputies learned family members had not heard from White in several days, and that White had a medical condition and should not be out on his own.

HSCO visited the residence again, only to find burglar bars and a padlock on the fence still in place. A peace officer living nearby informed deputies he had not seen White’s vehicle in a couple of weeks. This further information led deputies to officially enter White in their missing person database as they continued to investigate.

White, Sr.

A family member was able to open White’s home to deputies the following day, where they found traces of blood, along with White’s bank and debit card lying on the floor. A dog in the home showed signs of receiving no care for several days, as deputies suspected the worst.

Due to the age of White’s missing vehicle, deputies were unable to track its location. Deputies then heard someone going by the nickname of “Blinky” had bragged to other inmates in Houston County Jail about killing someone and disposing of their body in Anderson County.

Deputies were able to confirm with a former inmate, housed with “Blinky,” that he had told the inmate he had, “caught a body,” while attempting to rob someone, along with an accomplice known only as, “Frankie.”

According the alleged tale “Blinky” told, he murdered White, before cleaning up the scene and used White’s truck to transport him to the north side of Palestine, where they disposed of the body.

The inmate sharing the cell with “Blinky” thought this was all a joke, until he was released and learning of White’s murder, decided to come forward with the information.

HCSO Sgt. John Catoe was informed by White’s family members they had located more evidence, a knife and a vape cartridge a few feet from White’s home, which Catoe tagged as evidence. This family member had heard rumors “Blinky” had disposed of White’s body in the Trinity River.

Knight

White was last seen around May 17 and his vehicle was involved in a crash May 19, leading to the arrest of Deshayon Maurice Knight, who was arrested at the time. Confirming he was driving White’s vehicle at the time of the crash, HSCO Sgt. Matthew VanEgmond went through the items booked in with Knight during his arrest. A cell phone was located, which Knight alleged was his, but upon further investigation and with a cell phone search warrant, deputies were able to determine the phone actually belonged to White.

Believing these facts linked White to Knight, a warrant was issued for his arrest on the charge of capital murder. Knight remains behind bars with a $1,500,000 bond.

Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove released the following statement:

“On June 15, at 8:44 p.m., the body of Patrick White, Sr. was located in the southern part of Henderson County. HCSO Officers traveled to the location and met with Henderson County officers and processed the crime scene. White was sent for autopsy, which was attended by HSCO and members of the Texas Rangers. The investigation continues. Anyone with any information in this case is encouraged to contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency. We would like to thank those who have assisted with information in this case. Please join with our office as we continue to pray for White’s family.”

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]