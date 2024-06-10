Grapeland Little White Church Concert Monday
By Greg Ritchie
Messenger Reporter
GRAPELAND – First Christian Memorial Church, known as Grapeland’s “Little White Church,” will hold a musical program Monday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. to help the group raise funds for the historical church’s upkeep and to install a restroom for the handicapped.
The church was built in 1895 and was moved to its present location in 1915.
The free event will have light refreshments and donations are encouraged, as expenses to build the new facility and to keep the building in good shape are always rising. Glenda Christ told The Messenger the church was not immune from the recent storms, either, having to cut down several trees which were threatening to cause damage to the structure.
It will be a packed program of local talents of all ages, with several different styles of music to enjoy.
MC’s
The Allen’s
Chuck & Tim
Six Member
Choir from Good Shepherd Church in Crockett
Jim Renfro
Noelia Shepherd
Rita Moore
Juliana Smith
Don Cunningham
Frances Jordan
Pauline Thompson on piano
Noelia Shepherd
The Barrington Boys
Malachi & Caleb
The Daniels Family Special
Jerry Hinson of Sunset
Nathan Rodriguez
The church invites the community to come out and be a part of the celebration of music and worship and help support the church, located at 213 North Market Street in Grapeland.
First Christian Memorial, Inc. of Grapeland is a tax-exempt, non-profit corporation, officially chartered in 1990, with the purpose of maintaining the Recorded Texas Historic Landmark building and continuing its community use. Funds for it maintenance are made through membership dues, building rental fees, memorials and special admission programs during the year. A volunteer board of directors oversees the responsibilities of the building.
Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]