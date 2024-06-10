Grapeland Little White Church Concert Monday

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – First Christian Memorial Church, known as Grapeland’s “Little White Church,” will hold a musical program Monday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. to help the group raise funds for the historical church’s upkeep and to install a restroom for the handicapped.

The church was built in 1895 and was moved to its present location in 1915.

The free event will have light refreshments and donations are encouraged, as expenses to build the new facility and to keep the building in good shape are always rising. Glenda Christ told The Messenger the church was not immune from the recent storms, either, having to cut down several trees which were threatening to cause damage to the structure.

It will be a packed program of local talents of all ages, with several different styles of music to enjoy.

MC’s

The Allen’s

Chuck & Tim

Six Member

Choir from Good Shepherd Church in Crockett

Jim Renfro

Noelia Shepherd

Rita Moore

Juliana Smith

Don Cunningham

Frances Jordan

Pauline Thompson on piano

Noelia Shepherd

The Barrington Boys

Malachi & Caleb

The Daniels Family Special

Jerry Hinson of Sunset

Nathan Rodriguez

The church invites the community to come out and be a part of the celebration of music and worship and help support the church, located at 213 North Market Street in Grapeland.

First Christian Memorial, Inc. of Grapeland is a tax-exempt, non-profit corporation, officially chartered in 1990, with the purpose of maintaining the Recorded Texas Historic Landmark building and continuing its community use. Funds for it maintenance are made through membership dues, building rental fees, memorials and special admission programs during the year. A volunteer board of directors oversees the responsibilities of the building.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]