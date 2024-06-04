Luminous Hospice Welcoming Patients

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Luminous Hospice Care, Inc. held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, May 31, along with city leaders and local well-wishers, happy to welcome the much needed business to Crockett and greater Houston County.

The company began operations in January of this year, but organized the ribbon cutting to make the opening more public, as they offer their unique services to residents. “Luminous,” which means light in the darkness, provides in-home services for patients, ranging from home-care, health care, patient care, therapy and much more.

According to the company, “Hospice care is about celebrating life and making the most of every moment. By providing expert pain management, symptom relief, emotional support, and spiritual guidance, we empower individuals to live their remaining days to the fullest, surrounded by loved ones. Hospice care becomes a vital consideration when managing serious illnesses, focusing on enhancing quality of life rather than curative treatments. Luminous Hospice Care steps in when medical treatments are no longer effective or preferred. Our approach is centered on comfort, dignity, and compassion.”

Jessica Murff is a Houston County native and was joined by Luminous founder Chris Willis for the ribbon cutting.

“I’ve always had a passion for the elderly and I have always been in the healthcare field. I’ve been in healthcare field for over 20 years and my passion is helping people and I love to help our community,” Murff said.

The name itself, is meant to bring a positive light to hospice care, which doesn’t have to be scary and provides more services than many would imagine.

“Hospice care is covered 100% by Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance. We offer our nurses aides, our registered nurses, our chaplain, our bereavement program, our social workers and we also have two medical directors, working with us in the community,” Murff explained. “We are locally owned and Christian-based, so we put the Lord first and everything seemed to just all come together, all at once, and we were able to put together this amazing team.”

Murff said when it comes to good hospice care, quality always comes before quantity. Patients can stay in their homes but receive help with bathing, changing sheets, cleaning themselves. Nurse-practicioners and medical directors are also available and part of the hospice care includes the cost of other equipment and devices needed, such as wheelchairs, showers, etc.

The company can also offer many other services, such as speech, physical, occupational therapy, to massage therapy. Murff said while the company may be new to the area, the people there are not, with years of experience both in health care and in the community.

You can contact Luminous through their website or local phones, although Murff would be happy to personally sit down and talk you through the process.

“The door is always open. We always have the coffee hot and good snacks on the table,” Murff said. “We encourage everyone to come in if they have questions about hospice. We don’t want the word hospice to scare anyone. It truly is a higher level of care. We want them to contact us and let us sit down with them and family members to explain what hospice is all about.”

Luminous is located at 315 S. Fifth Street in Crockett. They can be reached through their website at https://www.luminoushospice.com, or by telephone, 936-544-4080.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]