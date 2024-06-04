CPD Investigates Homicide

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) announced it has began a homicide investigation and is asking for the public to come forward with any information which may help the investigation.

In a statement, CPD outlined a few of the details of the case:

Crockett police announced a homicide investigation into the recent death of 78-year-old Herbert “Andy” Allen in Crockett.

“On May 23, CPD officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Monroe Street after Herbert “Andy” Allen (age 78 from Crockett) was located by a family member deceased inside his home.

Responding officers noted suspicious circumstances at the scene, and an autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Mike McCreight. The preliminary autopsy results ruled Allen’s death a homicide.

Due to the sensitivity of the case, these will be the only details released at this time. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Detective Kerri Bell at 936-544-2021 or by email at [email protected].”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]