Grapeland Sandies Playoff Loss to Groveton

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies couldn’t keep up with Groveton and fell 6-0 on Friday, May 3.

Groveton opened the scoring in the first after Dax Parker drew a walk, scoring one run.

Eli Deleon led things off on the hill for Grapeland and gave up eight hits and four runs over five innings, striking out three and walking five. Tanner Stuebing opened the game for Groveton as they allowed three hits and no runs over six innings, striking out 10 and walking six.

Slade Harris led Grapeland with two hits in four at bats from the leadoff position. The Sandies were cool at the plate, accumulating seven walks for the game. Edy Lopez and Diego Fajardo led the team with two free passes each. Grapeland Varsity Sandies turned three double plays in the game.

Groveton piled up nine hits in the game. Cash Moore provided from the middle of the lineup, led Groveton with three runs batted in. The right-handed hitter went 2-for-3 on the day.

Steubing went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Groveton in hits. Parker collected two hits for Varsity the in three at bats. Overall, the team had patience at the plate, accumulating seven walks for the game.

