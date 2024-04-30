National Day of Prayer May 2

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Thursday, May 2, thousands of people will gather to intercede for neighbor and nation and pray for those who lead, and those in need.

“Some may say the world is getting darker,” said National Day of Prayer Task Force president, Kathy Branzell. “But as long as God’s people are reading and relying on the Word, believing and living His Word, praying and practicing His Word, the world is full of light that exposes and dispels the darkness. The world will get better and brighter if we commit to live out this year’s National Day of Prayer theme, Lift Up the Word, Light Up the World.”

These bright and shining prayers will be carried out in all 50 states and several U.S. territories through tens of thousands of local prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer observance was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Truman. Each year since then, our president has called upon the citizens of our nation to pray, and in 1988 President Reagan established this day of prayer to be the First Thursday of May. The significance for us as a nation is that it enables us to recall and to teach the way in which our founders sought the wisdom of God when faced with critical challenges and decisions. It stands as a call for us to humbly come before God, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people.

The 2024 Theme stands as a call to pray the promises of Scripture and bring light a world in need: “LIFT UP THE WORD – LIGHT UP THE WORLD,” inspired from scripture in 2 Samuel 22:29-31, “For you are my lamp, O Lord, and my God lightens my darkness. For by you I can run against a troop, and by my God I can leap over a wall. This God—his way is perfect; the word of the Lord proves true; he is a shield for all those who take refuge in him.”

According to event organizers, God poured out immense creativity on the tens of thousands of volunteers who planed over 60,000 events in all 50 states last year. Here in 2024, we will see thousands of Americans faithfully join local prayer rallies—all crying out praises and prayers in accordance with the power and promises found in the Bible. At every National Day of Prayer Task Force event, leaders prayed in the name of Jesus and asked the Lord to bless those who lead and those in need across our nation.

Wesleyan Methodist Church in Crockett will hold an event at Downtown Crockett City Park at 12 p.m., with local pastors from several Houston County churches to pray for our county and our community.

In Grapeland, a ceremony will also be held at noon at First Christian Memorial Church, where seven pastors from Grapeland area churches will be praying for this nation’s government, education, media (including arts & entertainment), family, business, churches and military.

