Fatal Crash on US 287 in Grapeland

GRAPELAND – Texas Department for Public Safety Media and Communications Officer Sgt. Shana Clark provided a statement to The Messenger regarding a fatal crash Saturday, Mar. 23 on US 287 in Grapeland:

“The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 287, near Private Road 6035, that occurred Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 3 p.m., a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south, followed by a Ram 1500. It is reported that the driver of the Ram failed to control his speed and struck the rear of the motorcycle as it began to slow down.

The rider of the motorcycle, identified as 67-year-old Rodney Bailey of Rusk, was transported to Midcoast Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The driver of the Ram and three passengers, including two 8-year-old children, were not injured. The driver is identified as 27-year-old Stacy Reneau of Elkhart.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available.”

