Crockett Students To Show Art At Blues Jam

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Apart from the blues humming through the streets and the smell of food from the vendors, there is a lot more to do and see during the Camp Street Blues Jam, Mar. 8-10 in downtown Crockett. From participation from the Crockett Library and Mary Allen Museum, several Crockett Elementary students are contributing their art which will be displayed at the festival.

The students held a small exhibition of the art to be showcased at Crockett Elementary School Wednesday, Feb. 21, showing off a wide range of art, styles and themes. The program was put together by Dr. Loria Miles, Crockett Elementary Principal Deborah Revels and others, and several locals involved in the festival were on hand to get a preview: Downtown Crockett Association President Connie Strban, Camp Street Blues Jam Robin Ogg, local artist Alexandria Hubbard and Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher.

The students were proud of their work and with good reason; from pencil drawings to landscape paintings, the kids said it sometimes takes longer to come up with an inspiring idea than to actually complete the artwork. There were fancy tennis shoes, imaginary characters, scenic scenes from farms to beaches and several music-inspired pieces.

The kids presenting their art were Tia Coleman, Elizabeth Davilla, Kennedy Emmons, De’shon Harris, Logan Heersink, Thomas McGuire, Celia Nucci, Remi Owens, Reagan Patterson and Cierrah Reece.

Tia Coleman

Thomas McGuire

Remi Owens

Reagan Patterson

Logan Heersink

Kennedy Emmons

Elizabeth Davilla

De’shon Harris

Cierrah Reece

Celia Nucci

The art will be on display for the public during the Blues Jam event Mar. 8, from 3:45-5 p.m. at Life Center, located on East Goliad in downtown Crockett. No ticket will be required to see the art Friday evening, but Saturday-only, three-day event passes and other information can be found at www.campstreetbluesjam.com.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]