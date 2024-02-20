Candidates Set For May Elections

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The deadline to sign up to run for one of the many city, school and hospital board elections ended at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. The Messenger was able to gather data about many races and those who have officially signed up for the various open positions.

Here are the candidates, as reported by each entity, in no particular order. “I” will donate incumbents.

For the Houston County Hospital District, (HCHD) even-numbered positions are up for election this year and The Messenger was surprised to learn Position Two Incumbent Pam Ainsworth will not be seeking re-election. The candidates signed up to run for HCHD positions are:

Position Two: Joe “Buddy” Clonts, Monica Glover Pierre

Position Four: Roy Langford, Randy Currie

Position Six: Rhonda Brown (I), Robert Grier

Position Eight: Dina Pipes (I), Jarvis McElhany

In the city of Crockett, there are three city council positions set for the May elections with all three including the current incumbent and one challenger:

Precinct Three: Ernest Jackson (I), Natrenia Hicks

Precinct Four: Marquita Beasley (I), Elbert Johnson

Precinct Five: Mike Marsh (I), Lynda Warfield

There are three open positions for Crockett Independent School District (CISD) board of trustees:

District Three: Roy E. Johnson (I), Catina Brice

District Four: Karen Norman (I)

District Seven: Gerald B. Colter (I), Jose Cruz

In the city of Grapeland races, there were three candidates to put their names in the ring, all unopposed this time.

Grapeland Mayor: Velda Green

Grapeland City Council: Early Copeland, Justin Lumberaz

For Grapeland Independent School District, (GISD) there is one opposed race, with two unopposed. Position Three Board Member Allen Cheatham is retiring from the board and not seeking re-election.

Position Three: Joshua Goolsby

Position Four: Ryan Richie (I), Randy Hargrove, Jr.

Position Five: Cannon Vickers (I)

Elections for all of these positions will be held Saturday, May 4. Stay tuned to The Messenger for information about voting times and places as election day nears.

