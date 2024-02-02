The Enchanted Gardens of Latexo Homecoming

By Barbara Simpson

Special to The Messenger

LATEXO – Latexo Student Council hosted its “Enchanted” Homecoming 2024 Parade and Coronation Saturday, Jan. 20. There was a great turn-out on this cold and windy morning! We had 17 entries in the parade and a street lined with spectators as this year’s Grand Marshal, Ms. Luanne, led the way. All of the school and civic groups that were represented in the parade did a fantastic job with their entries and it was a difficult decision to select those that were honored.

The civic group awarded is Latexo Baptist Church. The school organizations awarded are the Latexo Health Science Club for their originality and the Latexo FFA for their school spirited design. The candidate float awarded is the King and Queen float, which best represented the homecoming theme. Last, but certainly not least, is the award to the Latexo Mini Cheerleaders who were Loud and Proud!

The 2024 Coronation was held in our new multi-purpose facility. It was converted into a charming arena as guests witnessed the presentation of the 2024 Homecoming Court and the crowing of this year’s royalty.

Our Student Council members welcomed guests as they entered the gymnasium and led the coronation. Members of the Sports and Entertainment and the AV classes assisted with the music and video during the coronation.

Mohammed Asad welcomed the crowd and introduced each of the students who were taking part in the ceremony. Isabelle Yorgensen gave the invocation and Eram Asad led the pledges. Asad and Yorgensen served as masters of ceremony and began the coronation by introducing our 2023 Homecoming King and Queen, Cameron Baker and Isabelle Yorgensen, who returned to oversee the coronation and to crown this year’s royalty.

Before introducing this year’s candidates, representatives from several student groups and organizations were introduced. Representing Beta Club were Tobi Curless and Landon Pennington. FFA representatives were Callie Lee and Mason Sherman. The Health Science Club was represented by Emma Jones and Caden Abshire. UIL/OAP was represented by Isabelle Yorgensen and Mohammed Asad. Our high school athletics was represents by Katy Allen and Mathew Gonzeles, and junior high athletics was represented by Jimena Esquivel and Evan Fogle. The Elementary School was represented by sixth graders Julia Allee and Jett Bobbitt.

Duke and Duchess candidates, representing grades seven and eight, were then introduced. These candidates were Edie Dugger and Braylan Rosser, Abby Hernandez and Daniel Castillo, Sarah Furrh and Adrian Moore, and Hannah Moore and Omar Gonzalez.

Prince and Princess candidates, representing grades nine, ten and eleven, were then introduced. These candidates were Cadence Commander and John Allee, Natalie Hopkins and Michael Woodard Jr, Lillyann Beard and Kevin Kirkaldy, Kaitlynn Patterson and Christopher Grier, Angelica Chavez and Hector Perez, and Rowdy Stokes and Traye Babb.

King and Queen candidates representing the senior class were then introduced. These candidates were Taylor Dise and Thomas Luce, Hailey McCorcle Brent and Cavanaugh Mullins, Shelby Waldrep and Matthew Cook, and Kate Walker and Yazdaan Khokhar.

Kennedy Pattterson and Cameron Baker then prepared to crown the 2024 Homecoming royalty as the candidates and the guests anxiously waited.

The 2024 Homecoming Duke and Duchess are Omar Gonzalez and Sarah Furrh.

The 2024 Homecoming Prince and Princess are Traye Babb and Rowdy Stokes.

The 2024 Homecoming King and Queen are Yazdaan Khokhar and Taylor Dise.

Student Council advisors want to congratulate the entire homecoming court, as well as the numerous student and parent volunteers who made these events a success.