Time to Vote for The Messenger’s Best of Houston County

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – You have seen the certificates in local businesses around the county and the pictures on social media when the awards are presented. It’s quite an honor to be voted, “The Best in Houston County.”

It’s that time of year again and your voice is what matters! The Messenger’s Readers Choice Awards is here and it’s time for you to cast your vote for your favorite local businesses and honor them and let them know how much we appreciate all they do for their customers and the community. In our estimation, they’re all winners – but only one in each category will be known as, “The Best” for the next year!

Voting is now open and officially ends Sunday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m., so make sure and vote and let us know what is your favorite restaurant, grocery store, bank…and all the rest! Click on the link below to cast your vote!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScFthS0poKn6KGt7Jo6mEJp-AAX9UUuI2eLUwVZ4vQdfURvRA/closedform

