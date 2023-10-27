Peanut Festival Continues Traditions

All pictures courtesy Jon Hobson/Marsha Skidmoore

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – While there may be few grapes in Grapeland and few peanuts at the peanut festival these days, both the names and the festival represent an important part of the city’s history and tradition and have become a staple in the life of Houston County.

The 78th annual and latest incarnation was no exception, roaring in and out of town with all of the beloved parts, leaving thousands satisfied with another successful production, and no doubt leaving those responsible for putting it on sighing with relief they can rest a month or so until it will be time to start working on the next one.

The multi-day event includes the festival in the park, the Sandies homecoming game and related festivities, the traditional downtown parade and the follow-up Vulcraft-NUCOR party held the day after to reward their employees and families.

City of Grapeland officials along with churches, Lions and Grapeland students work together to make the even happen. The Messenger would like to thank city officials including Grapeland City Manager Kevin Watts and the Grapeland Noon Lions Club for helping make arrangements for this reporter to be able to navigate the events safely and comfortably.

The parade down Main Street proceeded as always, although plans were made for alternate routes in case of rain. As it turned out, the weather could not have been better, with clear skies and temperatures not brutally hot, but warm enough to wash the festival down with a cold beverage.

The Sandies named their Homecoming King and Queen, with Laden Whitt and Anna Cutshaw winning the prize. The 2023 Band Beau and Sweetheart were Gabriel Crowell and Allison Mars.

The Peanut Queen Coronation took place at Lorena Schultz Auditorium Saturday night. Both candidates told The Messenger before the ceremony of the eternal struggle to get ready, between working on their floats to finding the right dresses. Both ladies looked amazing, wearing long, flowing gowns as they stood before a Texas flag made of balloons, waiting to hear the results. As each year, there can only be one Peanut Queen and Miss Platt A/C Wendy Perez took home the honors, along with the Talent Award. Junior and Miss Grab-A-Bite Latavia Fobb was runner-up and came away with Miss Photogenic and Miss Congeniality.

Not to be forgotten was Miss Delilah Lanz, who won the title of Mini Peanut Queen.

The Sandies took a week off from school after the festival, but look for an interview with both the homecoming King and Queen along with Miss Perez in next week’s addition.

Other than the usual items left at lost-and-found and a few illegally-parked cars, The Messenger knows of no problems or issues with this year’s event, regarding safety or security issues.

As the thousands of people waded in and out of Saturday’s festival – many with bellies too full of lunch and funnel cakes – others trying in vain to haggle with vendors – others in strollers napping or ready to go home, already – the music, fun and tradition was continued for yet another year.

See you next year, beloved Peanut Festival!

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]