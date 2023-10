Above photo: Crockett Police Department (CPD) Chief Clayton Smith thanks the packed house at the Moosehead Cafe which played host to the steak dinner to raise funds for the officers who played waiters for the night.

Part of the packed house at the Moosehead Cafe in Crockett Friday, Sept. 29 to raise funds for the Crockett Police Department, complete with auctions and steak dinner with all the trimmings.