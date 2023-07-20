City of Crocket Reshapes CEIDC Board

Plans to Move Forward With Economic Development

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett city council met Monday, July 17 in an almost two-hour, standing-room only meeting to discuss budget items and the future of Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation. (CEIDC)

The city had called the meeting an hour earlier than usual, anticipating a long agenda and a packed house and before the meeting got underway, Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher assured those assembled the meeting would be a cordial one, warning public comments would be limited to three minutes per person and the council would be unable to respond to public comments or accept any literature from the public.

During the comments, a CEIDC board member requested legal representation for the board, alleging board members’ reputations had been harmed by the fallout from the recent investigations into that entity.

A petition was presented to the city by another citizen, reportedly with 350 signatures, calling for the dissolution of the CEIDC board.

Another member of the public told the council he would reserve his comments until later in the session, with Fisher warning him he could use his time now during the public comments section or not at all. The citizen spoke about some of the allegations against CEIDC. Later in the meeting, this citizen tried to make further public comments before he left the meeting.

The council then engaged in further work on the city’s budget. Please see related story in today’s newspaper.

There were several items on the agenda relating to CEIDC, mainly to expand the board of directors and add members to the board. The city also wanted to approve updated information regarding the registered agent for the corporation.

Our readers will remember both the CEIDC board, along with Executive Director James Gentry and Carolyn McKnight are suspended for the time being – the latter two with pay – until a state investigation into the entity has concluded. This came after a forensic audit found several instances of unexplained expenses and payments.

City Administrator John Angerstein read a proclamation from the city which explained the expansion of the board is part of the council’s oversight.

The resolution pointed out in part, “…the Board of Directors of CEIDC is appointed by the City Council of the City of Crockett…” and “…City Council, in its sole discretion, may alter or change the structure, organization or activities of CEIDC…”

Asked by Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Mike Marsh what the advantages of this would be, Angerstein explained the idea behind the move.

“We are in a position right now, that council is not ready to address the current suspension of CEIDC, the board of directors and the director as there is currently an investigation and that suspension will remain in place until there is an outcome of that investigation,” Angerstein explained. “However, we’re in a position where decisions need to be made for us to move forward as a city to attract businesses and we are truly on pause and we can’t grow as a city in the meantime.”

Mayor Fisher explained the changes to the CEIDC board structure are a stop-gap measure to keep economic development going in the meantime.

“We’re not pointing fingers, we’re not making a declaration – we’re saying that we are going forward in the most simplified way,” Fisher added. “There is an open review of what’s going on with economic development. We are not judge and jury; it is not our call, because it is no longer under the supervision of the city. We are still responsible as a city to work in the best interests of the city. We have new businesses and this addresses that with council members serving on the board without addressing or interfering with what’s in place at this point.”

Council member Ernest Jackson supported the move, saying the city needs economic development, even as the investigation into CEIDC takes its course.

“The city council, under which this entity was born, takes the responsibility to make decisions to keep the entity going,” Jackson said. “It’s no secret out city is poised for growth – it’s happening in real time. We are elected to serve the interests of this city and in the current climate, it’s in the city’s best interest to do those things necessary to further our economic prosperity.”

The resolution expanded the board from five members to 11, meaning the existing five are still suspended, but the mayor and council members will serve as the active board. Mayor Fisher was also designated as the registered agent for CEIDC with city hall as the address of record.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]