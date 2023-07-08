Grapeland Family Finds Community After Tragic House Fire  

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Chimal family in Grapeland is pretty much like the rest of us. Mom, dad, the two kids in Grapeland schools and a little vacation to Florida to start the summer. When they got back home, they had to go through the post-vacation ritual of unpacking, putting things away and washing clothes. They never thought the washing machine this one day – for an unknown reason – would catch fire, destroying most of their home and changing their lives forever.

It was their son who first smelled smoke and asked if something was burning. Once they found the fire, priority number one was getting everything alive to safety – the Chimals themselves and the puppy and the cat.

By the time they got outside, the fire was too much for them to handle and although our local firefighters were quick and heroic – only so much of their previous life could be saved.

Itaihajara Chimal (known as Ita) is well known around the county, making her living as an artist and photographer. This reporter has run across her at many events, from graduations and proms to business openings and just about everywhere else you would need a good photographer.

The Chimals are staying with family now and had to wait for the house to cool down and the smoke to clear to be able to get back inside and see what was left. As much as we treasure the fancy things, when it comes down to it, it’s the little things we miss the most. Pictures, documents, keepsakes – all those little things from when the kids were young.

Fire damage from the Chimal home in Grapeland after the blaze started in their laundry room while the family was home.

The Chimal’s expected a total loss. They expected the kids would have a hard time dealing with the fire and the aftermath. They expected to have to start from scratch, finding first shelter, then food, then clothing and so on.

What they didn’t expect was how the people of Houston County would respond and again show their generosity and love.

Neighbors sent money and other needed things. Churches and schools began organizing. For Ita, it was almost overwhelming.

“We don’t even live in Crockett and the outpouring of love from the Crockett community has been tremendous. People that didn’t even know me, but know people that speak highly of us have given their love to us,” Ita said. “The Grapeland coaches have been incredible towards my son, ‘I have shoes for you. I have clothes for you.’ People I don’t know have called me to say, ‘Hey, listen, if you need anything, I’m here for you.’”

Ita knows the material things can and will all be replaced. They have been able to salvage some clothing and toys, although everything still needs a good cleaning. The camera she and her husband just purchased for her little photography business survived, too. For Ita, the experience has shown her how you never know what impact you have on other people’s lives until you need them or they need you.

Chimal with her young son and daughter, both students at Grapeland schools.

Ita’s husband is shy and did not want to be mentioned in this article. This reporter was able to speak with him as he continued to work to get their lives back to normal. Unwittingly though, he may be the hidden headline of the story.

“I prayed and asked God to give me wisdom and clarity, to open my mind and try to control my emotions – because I’m a very emotional person,” Ita said, trying to control those emotions. “And I prayed for my husband, too, as he struggles with his faith and I asked God to give him strength.”

As they began the first day of clean-up, the house was black as night, with everything covered in ash and soot. As they peered into that darkness, it was Ita’s husband who first noticed it.

“Isn’t that your ‘good book?’” he asked.

The little Bible was standing on a pile of rubble. Drenched by the water of the fire crews, the book was otherwise untouched, undamaged by the fire. Still standing over that black pile of soot, the family Bible didn’t even tip over amidst all that commotion.

Ita heard her husband say something he had never said before, which gave her hope and strength.

“That’s a blessing,” he said.

Donations of any kind can be taken to Good Shepherd Church in Crockett. Grapeland ISD Cares will be holding a garage sale to benefit the family Friday and Saturday, July 21-22 at the High School Commons.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]