Grapeland Noon Lions Club Elects Officers

The Grapeland Noon Lions Club held their annual fish fry and election of new officers Thursday, June 15 at the Event Center in Grapeland.

Left to Right LCIF Chairman Allen Cheatham, Chaplain Wade Harman, Tail Twister Wayne Kaminsky, Membership Chairman Martha Childress, Treasurer Karen Senkowsky, Secretary Dlaine Mattox, 2nd Vice President C L McGill, 1st Vice President Eddie Childress, President Velda Green Installed by: Ben Childress **Not pictured: Reporter Greg Ritchie, Lion Tamer Diane Hollister