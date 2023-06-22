Local News Grapeland Noon Lions Club Elects Officers ByGreg Ritchie June 22, 2023June 22, 2023 The Grapeland Noon Lions Club held their annual fish fry and election of new officers Thursday, June 15 at the Event Center in Grapeland. Left to Right LCIF Chairman Allen Cheatham, Chaplain Wade Harman, Tail Twister Wayne Kaminsky, Membership Chairman Martha Childress, Treasurer Karen Senkowsky, Secretary Dlaine Mattox, 2nd Vice President C L McGill, 1st Vice President Eddie Childress, President Velda Green Installed by: Ben Childress **Not pictured: Reporter Greg Ritchie, Lion Tamer Diane Hollister The Grapeland Noon Day Lions Club gave an extra special thanks to Grapeland City Manager Kevin Watts (left) for his help donating unused city mowing equipment to the club which uses them to keep local areas clean.