Sunday Sitdown

Dr. Ianthia Fisher

Crockett Mayor

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

To what do you attribute your reelection in the recent elections?

“By the grace of God, what I promised the people, I was able to deliver. My campaign promises weren’t beyond the scope of what I was capable of doing. People saw the new attitude. When I was first elected, we had a lot of problems. But I believe people saw me for who I was. And I didn’t just become the person to be the mayor, I was always the same person. We weren’t going to sit there, we were going to get things done. And I can say, it was such a blessing, I had so many good people in place when I came – I don’t know how they all lined up – maybe God just smiled on me. But they were people wanting to do the job. All they needed was the opportunity. One of the things that really troubled me about the city is that we didn’t complete things, we didn’t monitor and adjust. I use the same strategies I promised: that we would assess where we were. Not only assess, but assist each other and help each other. And you know, with all that, you can’t do anything but advance. Many people told me, ‘You did what you said you would do. And we expect you to continue to do what you say you’re going to do.’ Personally, I do bring a level of calm because I answer to God I am not going to be ugly here, because city hall is not my home. I understand this is a position I’ve been entrusted with. I wouldn’t want to disappoint the people in what I’m doing.”

How does your spiritual side affect your public work?

“Being a born again Christian and accepting the gift of salvation and being called as a minister, certifies that I am, what I am. Basically, it’s not fake. When I tell you something, I’m not making it up – if I promise it, I will do my best. I deliver based on what I say, because of Who I answer to. Because I belong to God, even when people are upset or have conflict, I don’t take it personally. Having worked in public education, I am equipped for conflict. I know what happens today you may not mean tomorrow, and even if you do, it’s your right to be angry. We can treat people understanding this is just a moment in time for them. And so everything I do is really seen through a filter. When I see you, I try to see you as God sees you. And it’s important for me – if I’m one of His servants – to treat you with that level of respect. I try to make people feel better for having been in my presence. Can I always do that? No, but I try very hard. People in the community have good things to share. Sometimes, with all the distractions, we really don’t hear what they have to say. It’s allowed me to be part of a team. I’m not diminished by getting help. We all work together and great things have been done. I asked one of our 14-year-old pageant contestants why she didn’t want to answer a question regarding what her biggest wish would be. She said, ‘When you wish it’s like just hoping something happens. But if you know what you’re going to do and you work towards it, whether it happens or not, it works well for you.’ That’s profound!”

How can we grow Crockett without losing what makes Crockett, Crockett?

“The process hasn’t really changed but our methods have and the end results do look different. We as a community will have to embrace that growth does not devalue what we have already done – that is never the intent when we bring in new things. It took a lot of time, vision, talent, skills to get Crockett where it is. It’s pure folly to stay where you are. I have never seen a house without a good foundation and we have a good foundation here in Crockett. Do I think we need to work more on the structure going on that foundation? We will have to and we will have to use new methods – because otherwise we will fall behind. Some of our things are old, and they’re hard to part with. It breaks my heart when I see a building that has to go down. And we might have to put a few more to rest, not because they’re not wonderful, not because they did not serve their purpose, not because they are not part of our history – but because they are no longer functional. We must embrace what we have already done but also broaden our horizon. We need to be able to receive what other people will bring. Will it always look alike? It’s like with your children, when you want them to do one thing but they are interested in something different. They are still your children and you still love them.”

