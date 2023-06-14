Suspect Arrested in Crockett Murder

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) placed 48-year-old Forlando Ordell Moten under arrest for murder after a bizarre incident resulting in the shooting death of 59-year-old Willie “Peter” Campbell Friday, June 9.

CPD officers were dispatched to the intersection of Oak Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Crockett after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. A Houston County Sheriff’s deputy also responded to the call.

Upon arrival, the officers began to assist a woman rendering aid to Campbell, the apparent victim of a gunshot wound. Asked who had shot the man, the woman pointed to Moten sitting nearby in an SUV. Moten was removed from the vehicle, where officers found a loaded black handgun in the driver’s side door.

As Moten was moved to a patrol car, officers were told another loaded handgun had been removed by the female and was found on the ground close to the victim, Campbell.

The female told officers Campbell had made inappropriate comments about her online and Moten, her boyfriend, tried to reach Campbell by telephone and in person after she told him about the messages.

Moten allegedly told officers he could not find Campbell at his place of business, but saw him driving nearby and stopped him to speak with him. Moten told officers Campbell allegedly then exited his vehicle and asked why Moten was looking for him.

According to Moten, Campbell produced a handgun and pointed it at Moten, but allegedly then lowered the handgun. The arrest report alleges Moten had the opportunity to drive away, but did not, with Moten claiming Campbell raised the gun again and that is when Moten told officers he unholstered his weapon and fired twice “in the direction” of Campbell without looking where he was firing.

Officers did find an apparent bullet mark in the concrete near Campbell and one round struck Campbell. The arrest report goes on to point out Moten did not claim to fear for his life nor flee the situation.

The woman involved, for her part, denied seeing the confrontation as she claimed she had exited Moten’s vehicle to take cover.

After performing what life-saving measures they could on scene, Campbell was taken to Midcoast Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Due to Moten allegedly admitting to searching for Campbell, pointing a loaded gun and firing in his direction and striking Campbell with a fatal shot, Moten was placed under arrest and bond was set at $150,000.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]