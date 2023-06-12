Kennard Tigers End Season as State Semi-Finalists

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

ROUND ROCK – Emotions were high as Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove led the procession from Kennard to the Crockett square before the Kennard Varsity Tiger Baseball team made their way off to Round Rock to the state championship games.

For the third time, the Tigers had given blood, sweat and tears to get so far into the spring schedule, with most locals believing that old saying, “the third time’s the charm.”

As the Tigers came up against Abbott in the semi-final game Wednesday, June 7, they kept the game close – until a simple single in the bottom of the seventh gave Abbott the walk-off win – and they would go on to win the championship.

The game was tied at four in the bottom of the seventh inning with Abbott at bat when Connor Sullins singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

The Abbott Panthers got things started in the first inning when Will Kazda singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.

Kennard tallied three runs in the third inning, with Kade Hauck and Dakota Murray driving in runs in the frame.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Abbott tied things up at four. Jaden Kulms threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate for Abbott.

Kulms took the loss for the Tigers, surrendering five runs on six hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out three.

Tristan Burgess, Murray, Kulms, and Keyton Lumbreraz all had one hit to lead Kennard.

A bittersweet end to such a multi-year run, especially given many of the star players were seniors, but Houston County is proud of our Tigers for making so far, so often. Kennard Coach Blake Wallace has already shown some of the talent in the younger grades and next year it will be their turn to keep up the rich legacy shown by the young men who represented our area with such pride.

Welcome home, boys and thank you for another great season!

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]