Squaring the Circle, Circling the Square

Editor’s note: Greg’s Corner is an editorial (opinion) section where Messenger Reporter Greg Ritchie shares odds and ends from the job and unusual or interesting facts from across the world and across time.

MESSENGER OFFICE – Alright, that’s enough…I have had it! I attend so many meetings each week and I am a part of several local groups which are all working toward the same goal – growing our local economy, trying to attract new businesses and opportunities to our area.

And the work is starting to pay off, with ribbon-cuttings and new shops popping up in Crockett and all around Houston County. On weekends, we seem to be getting more and more tourists coming out to see our little area for themselves.

They test the local cuisine and sometimes – boy, do they test our patience.

There is nothing more frustrating than to be making your way around the Crockett square only to see a visitor coming through at 50 miles an hour – the wrong way – and looking at you as if you’re the crazy one.

You wave at them, some honk, some look in wonder, some, well, some should be more polite even though I know it can be frustrating.

At the end of the day, though, it’s not all their fault. I still remember the first time I made my way through the square, ten or so years ago, and I was lucky as it was busy and I was able to just follow the traffic. But for a first-timer, it might not be totally clear how this whole “square” thing is supposed to work.

As we talk about economic development and making our area grow, we need to be honest about downtown Crockett. Without some signs to tell people how to navigate the square, it’s only going to get worse.

And as much as I chuckle once in a while at the wide-eyed couple with the Iowa tags not knowing they are going the wrong way and not quite sure how to turn around, it is a serious issue. I pray I never have to write about someone getting seriously hurt or worse. The longer you live here, the more you get used to looking the right way before driving into the square, but you’d better remember to look the “wrong” way, too, lest a speeding RV ruin your day.

I hear people say, “The city should do something!” Actually, believe it or not, it’s not a city issue. All of the roads converging on the square are state highways and the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) are the ones calling the shots.

I was able to call our State Representative Trent Ashby while he was working in Austin and he graciously took the call and promised to help follow up on this issue. We agreed I would follow up with his office later this week. Ashby does not have any direct say in these matters, but he can help us find the right people at the state level who can come and see our predicament. I want to thank him and his staff for being there and working for us.

In the meantime, be careful! That goes for us locals, too. Pause a little at the crosswalks – that strange man toting the camera and looking worn-out may just be me.

Maybe sometime this year we could get the state to add a few signs, paint some arrows on the road, put up massive blinking lights visible from space, whatever it takes.

Once we solve that, we’ll start working on the next item on the agenda – getting decent cell phone service in downtown Crockett. Imagine that!

