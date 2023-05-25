Crockett ISD Gives Fitting Farewell to Longtime Trustee

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) board of trustees met Monday, May 22 to seat their new board after the recent elections and give a heartfelt farewell to one of their long-serving members.

After the recent elections, board member Stephen Tuggle ran unopposed in district two and the retirement of Board President Dr. John Garner led to the unopposed election of Zenita Hamilton in district five.

After the meeting was opened, the board took time to recognize Dr. Garner’s long history and connection with the district both as student and board member. Garner himself read a prepared statement, becoming emotional at times, recounting the history he and his family have had with Crockett schools since he was born in 1952.

Garner gave the background in answer to those who asked if his retirement meant he was “giving up on Crockett schools.”

“To me, that would be like asking the Pope if he was still going to be Catholic,” Garner quipped.

Garner did note how important the district is to the entire county.

“Crockett school district is the flagship school district for the county,” Garner said. “As Crockett ISD goes, so goes the county. We need to invest our time, our resources and yes, our children and grandchildren into CISD, thereby benefitting the entire community.”

Dr. Garner

Garner thanked all of those who helped over the years and encouraged people to get involved with the students in the school mentor program or volunteering to read or share experiences and life lessons with them.

CISD Superintendent John Emerich said he was surprised to find out Dr. Garner had such an illustrious academic and athletic career in Crockett, reading a note from Mary Allen Museum President Dr. Thelma Douglass who graduated the same year as Garner.

Garner was presented a plaque from Emerich on behalf of the district and the board featuring pictures of Garner throughout his life mounted on the old floor from the administration building.

After Garner said his goodbyes and took his leave, the incoming and reelected board members were given their oaths of office and the board voted for its new officers.

District Four Trustee Karen Norman was elected to be the new board president, District Seven Trustee Gerald Colter was voted as vice-president and District One Trustee Ansel Bradshaw was voted in as secretary. The members shifted into their new seats and new roles and the meeting continued.

The board decided to make plans to attend the TASA/TASB (Texas Association of School Boards) convention in Dallas in the fall and announced their end of year employee appreciation breakfast and awards ceremony to be held Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m.

Emerich reminded the board and attendees nominations for the CISD Ring of Honor awards must be submitted by May 31 by 4 p.m., encouraging people to come by the administrations building or go to the CISD website to pick up an application.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]