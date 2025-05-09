Kennard, Lovelady, Latexo – Election Results

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – There were several important races for local city councils and school boards Saturday, May 3. Kennard and Latexo schools held elections, along with the City of Lovelady.

In Kennard Independent School District (KISD), Ronnie Cole and Shane Stevenson were the two leaders in votes, securing the two open seats to the school board. The final results were:

Ronnie Cole, 85

Shane Stevenson, 70

Brent Markham, 42,

Terry Pilkington, 40

Jo Petty Smith, 27

Lovelady City Council had three open positions on the ballot, with Martin Boedecker in position three and Lisa Lane Allen in position four winning with no challenger. In position five, Michael Session and Craig Broxson faced the voters, with Broxon securing the win with 35 votes to Session’s 13.

Latexo Independent School District (LISD) welcomed two new members to its board of trustees, with two positions open for elections:

Position 5:

Randy F. Minter, 81

Kyle Guel, 147

Position 6:

Brant Dawson, 173

Darryl Bennet, 72

All results are considered unofficial until formally canvassed by the entity holding the election.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]