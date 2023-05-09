Property Owners to Receive Appraisal Notices for 2023 

Special to The Messenger

HOUSTON COUNTY – As a property owner, you will soon receive an appraisal notice from Houston County Appraisal District. The appraisal district mailed May 8 for real property and mineral appraisal notices on May 5. Your city, county, school district and other special local taxing units will use the appraisal district’s value to set your 2023 property taxes.

Under Texas law, local appraisal districts must notify property owners about changes in their property’s value. The notice contains important information about the property’s location, ownership and property tax exemptions that apply to the property. It must also include a web address where tax information for the property can be found.

Property owners who disagree with the appraised value of their property, the exemptions or any other action by the appraisal district have the right to appeal to the Houston County Appraisal District Board of Review (ARB).

The ARB is an independent panel of citizens responsible for hearing and settling property owner protests. The notice of appraised value includes instruction on how and when to file a protest, a protest form, a statement about the availability of an informal conference prior to attending a protest hearing and a copy of the Comptroller’s Property Taxpayer Remedies. The deadline for filing a protest with the ARB is June 8th.

The Comptroller’s publication, Property Taxpayer Remedies, explains in detail how to protest your property appraisal, what issues the ARB can consider and what to expect during a protest hearing. The publication also discusses the option to request limited binding arbitration to compel the ARB or chief appraiser to comply with a procedural requirement and the options of taking your case to district court, the State Office of Administrative Hearings or binding arbitration if you are dissatisfied with the outcome of your ARB hearing.

Property Taxpayer Remedies is available from Houston County Appraisal District at 1512-B East Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835 or on our website www.houstoncad.org. The publication is also available on the Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division’s website at comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/

