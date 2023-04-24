Crockett Man Arrested for Sexual Assault with a Child

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett resident Shaun Michael Hilgenfeld was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) was called to Crockett Medical Center April 13 to investigate an incident involving sexual indecency and sexual assault of a child.

The mother of an 11-year-old girl brought her daughter for an examination after the girl reported improper contact with an adult, which caused some physical effects on the child. HCSO Sergeant Michael Molnes investigated the incident, at one point speaking to a family member of Hilgenfeld, who told Molnes she believed the child’s story.

At a forensic interview the next day at Kalin’s Center, the child repeated and expanded on her story, giving accounts of multiple incidents.

Deemed credible, Molnes filed a probable cause complaint and Hilgenfeld was arrested April 17 on charges of sexual assault of a minor and indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

Hilgenfeld’s bond on the two charges was set at $250,000. As of press time, Hilgenfeld is still in custody.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]