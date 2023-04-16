Houston County Views

Houston County Judge Jim Lovell reads a proclamation declaring April, “Child Abuse Awareness Month” along with law enforcement and local citizens. Yard signs and T-shirts are available for a small donation. The presentation including the raising of a flag commemorating the month. The presenters included the Houston County Child Welfare Board, CASA and Kalin’s Center. They mentioned the disturbing facts – Over 30,000 victims of child abuse in Texas last year, with 130 in Houston County alone. They called for more awareness of this problem to help preventable child abuse. Houston County Attorney Daphne Sessions noted children are like a rose and the community must be the thorns, protecting them from predators.