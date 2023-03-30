Crockett Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Frederick Fitzgerald Scott was arrested Saturday, March 25 for allegedly assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon after Crockett Police Department (CPD) responded to a call of an assault in progress.

CPD Officer Evans was on patrol when the call came in regarding the alleged attack on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Crockett. Dispatchers from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office told Evans reports said a man was hitting a woman with a stick and further reports indicated the man was riding a bicycle.

Evans was flagged down by several bystanders as he approached the area who pointed towards Scott and Evans saw Scott standing near a bicycle holding a big stick.

The victim of the attack told CPD she had been sitting in a chair when Scott allegedly came from behind and began to hit her with a stick on her back. Multiple witnesses further told Evans they had seen Scott approach the woman and begin to hit her.

The victim and at least one of the witnesses told CPD Scott had also cut the victim’s arm with a knife. Evans noted a cut on the victim’s forearm and blood on the back of her shirt. It was reported CPD later found a knife in Scott’s possession.

The motive for the alleged attack and condition of the victim were not immediately available.

Scott

Scott was charged with second-degree felony assault with a deadly weapon for the alleged attack and bond was set at $50,000. As of press time, Scott was reported to still be in custody.

All suspects are assumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]