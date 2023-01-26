Crockett Native and CFL Player Ja’Gared Davis Honored by City of Crockett

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Former Crockett Bulldog and current Canadian League Football (CFL) player Ja’Gared Davis was honored by the city of Crockett with a proclamation declaring January, 21, 2023 “Ja’Gared Davis Day.” The presentation was held in the Crockett Civic Center with Davis’ fans, friends and family all in attendance.

32-year-old Davis graduated from Crockett as a star player with the Bulldog football team where he was selected as the District 20-3A Defensive Co-MVP during high school. Davis turned down offers from Baylor, Louisiana Tech and Tulsa to play for the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Mustangs. Davis was selected as Dave Campbell’s Second-Team All Texas as a senior at SMU, finishing his college run with 301 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, 20 pass deflections, and 6 forced fumbles.

Davis, known as “Champ” played for the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins before moving to Canada to play for the CFL where he currently plays for the Toronto Argonauts. He has won two Grey Cup titles in that league.

Davis’ family spoke highly of him, mentioning his childhood in Crockett and how he helps children learn sports and sportsmanship at his “Champ Camps.”

Davis’ mother said Ja’Gared was what held the family together, even when she was on her own and had to drive 120 miles every day to work.

“He is the son that holds them together. He’s the glue. Even when I get out there so far, he will say, ‘Mom, you are doing too much.’ I thank you for that. Because everybody needs a support system.” Davis said holding back tears. “I am so happy and so proud of my son obviously for his accomplishments. I want you to personally know – I cannot be prouder of you. Because I tried to be that parent that when they needed something I dropped everything for you.”

Davis’ father acknowledged he was hard on young Ja’Gared, but was proud of the man he has become.

“Do you remember all those ‘whoopings’ I gave you? Any ‘whooping’ I gave you was for this moment – to make you the man you are,” Davis said. “All this football stuff is good, but the man you are today is what I am most proud of.”

Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher congratulated the group and read a proclamation of Davis’ many accomplishments and good works. She thanked him for participating as Grand Marshal in the recent Martin Luther King Day Parade in downtown Crockett.

“We need to instill that in our children – they are all superstars. They just don’t do ‘average.’ They are above and beyond. And today I’m just so proud to be in the presence of this superstar, because we know that it is not only about him, it’s about the people that have impacted his life. So I am proud to be able to share a proclamation as mayor.” Fisher said. ‘

The group stayed to enjoy punch and cake and celebrated “Ja’Gared Davis” day in his hometown of Crockett, Texas.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]